A Lynn-based gentleman’s grooming brand has been recognised in a global beauty awards.

Captain Fawcett’s Eau De Parfum ‘Booze & Baccy’ was highly commended in the Best Fragrance category at this year’s Pure Beauty Global Awards.

Captain Fawcett was founded by Richard Finney MBE, who created the product in collaboration with Ricki Hall.

Richard Finney MBE, founder of Captain Fawcett

The Pure Beauty Global Awards celebrate the very best in the Beauty industry with 2025 seeing their biggest year for entries since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Close to 800 products were submitted for consideration by the expert judging panel, who noted a record-breaking year for dynamism in terms of ingredients, packaging, formulation and beyond.

Mr Finney said: “When there are nigh on 800 contenders representing some of the most high-profile brands in the business; as a small company, you don’t really expect to win.

The Booze and Baccey Eau de Parfum has been highly commended

“The Pure Beauty Global Awards are extremely competitive, so to have both Captain Fawcett’s ‘Expedition Reserve’ Hair Powder and 'Booze & Baccy' Eau De Parfum reach the finals and then for 'Booze & Baccy' to be highly hommended as one of the world’s best fragrances is a huge achievement for the whole Captain Fawcett crew.”

Richard attended the prestigious ceremony held at the Waldorf Hotel in London alongside his “marketing champion” Jenna Leake.

Mr Finney was awarded an MBE in the 2025 New Year Honours List for his outstanding services to International Trade and Charity.