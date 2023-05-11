A business hub that supports small businesses has been given the go-ahead to keep running after another year’s funding has been secured.

The Place has been given the funding to keep running for another year from West Norfolk Council’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Located on Lynn’s New Conduit Street, it offers an “affordbale and supportive” space for people starting up their own businesses.

The Place on New Conduit Street has secured further funding

Ran by Discover King’s Lynn, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), the pop-up project aims to give small and micro businesses a chance to promote their products right in the town centre.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is part of the government’s levelling up agenda and provides funding for local investment up to March 2025.

Entrepreneurs and creatives from across the borough the chance to promote their products, services and ideas in a Town Centre location without incurring prohibitive costs.

BID manager, Vicky Etheridge said: “We’re thrilled that the council has recognised the value of The Place to the local economy in providing an affordable and supportive space for entrepreneurs and Business Start-Ups to get some exposure for their business alongside access to advice, information and a whole network of contacts.”

The Place is available to hire during the week, in the evenings and at weekends. It also has space available for hot desking and informal meetings.

Vicky continued: “I am proud of what we have achieved in the last 12 months here at The Place, we have enabled over 50 businesses to make use of The Place, all of whom registered as a business within the last 2 years.

“Most of these businesses have had repeat bookings at The Place, with a smaller number using the space on a regular basis.

“In addition we have hosted community and public sector information campaigns, recruitment drives, and health related events, including weekly NHS health checks.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming new and repeat businesses to The Place, and seeing what happens here over the next 12 months. I’m confident that The Place, working with business support organisations like New Anglia Growth Hub, NWES and Menta will make a valuable contribution to the local economy.”

If you’d like to find about more about what The Place can offer you and your business, get in touch with Discover King’s Lynn by emailing: theplace@discoverkingslynn.com.