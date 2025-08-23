A 21-year-old business owner admitted “there was no excuse” for a series of petty thefts he committed last month.

Dovydas Lebedevas, of Lady Jane Grey Road in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted three theft offences.

The court heard that Lebedevas first went into Heron Foods in the Vancouver Quarter on July 20 and took a can of Red Bull, put it in his pocket, and left the store without paying.

Lebedevas stole from Heron Foods in Lynn town centre. Picture: Google Maps

The next day, he returned to the bargain store and stole a packet of cheese strings.

On July 28, he went into B&M, picked up a can of Monster Energy drink, and made no effort to pay.

Lebedevas, who runs his own gardening business, committed the B&M theft while on police bail for his previous thefts.

He appeared unrepresented in court and told magistrates that there is “no excuse” for his actions.

He said: “I know I am in the wrong. I do not steal things like that. I just was not thinking straight.”

Lebedevas was fined £200, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £85.