A Lynn business owner put his award win down to the hardworking team that helps run their busy restaurant and party bar.

Tipsy Teapot on Lynn’s High Street scooped up the Customer Care award at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

They were up against estate agents Newson & Buck and Free Your Body Therapy – but judges chose Tipsy Teapot for giving its visitors “the most fantastic experience possible”.

Owner of Tipsy Teapot Neil Staples with Louise Malkan from My House Online. Picture: Ian Burt

Tipsy Teapot, which offers a variety of cocktails with a twist as well as a number of food options, is run by couple Lisa and Neil Staples.

After being announced as the winner, Neil said: “I’m relaxed now. This is an honour to receive, it's all down to our team and at the end of the day without their hard work it wouldn’t have brought mine and Lisa’s vision to life.

“That’s the bottom line, it doesn’t matter what we’ve created, it's down to our team. This is for them. It's not about us its about them.”

Louise Malkan from My House Online. Picture: Ian Burt

Lisa and Neil designed and made the bar themselves and opened to customers in July 2020.

Customers have the option of sitting downstairs to enjoy food and drink or partying it up upstairs at their unique bar.

Louise Malkan from sponsors My House Online said: “It was somewhat challenging to arrive at just one winner when all three have such great records of customer value and experience.

West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

“Our winners' growth has mainly come from the huge number of personal recommendations they receive from their customers.

“They monitor the level of customer care they deliver on a daily basis and it is clear that their aim is to give everyone who walks through their door the most fantastic experience possible.

“It was great to see that the owners are as much involved in the day-to-day business as the team.”