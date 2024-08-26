A business owner has launched his new IT company hoping to cater to all of the town’s networking needs.

31-year-old Joseph Scott, from Lynn, says his new venture Sprintwave was the “next natural step” after working in the industry for more than ten years.

Based in his home in North Wootton, the entrepreneur cooperates with three others to deal with network firewalls, cyber-security, fixing and preventing company network breaches and other general IT services for medium to large enterprises.

Joseph has more than ten years of IT experience

Sprintwave officially launched in July and Joseph, who started his IT journey when he joined the army at age 20, is looking forward to expanding his team over time as more business comes in.

“It is really exciting, it is nice to work for myself rather than large corporations,” he added.

He is also looking forward to getting more customers and helping businesses in the area with their systems.

