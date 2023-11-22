A business owner found himself in court after punching a woman in the face in an argument about going to Turkey.

Servet Kaygan, 32, of Dragonfly Way in South Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted assault by beating.

He also admitted causing criminal damage, as he smashed the victim’s mobile phone on the same occasion.

Kaygan appeared at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

The incident happened at 10.45am on March 3 on London Road in Lynn, as outlined by prosecutor Qamar Iqbal.

The court heard that the “upset” victim had phoned the police asking for their assistance, stating that Kaygan had punched her in the face and smashed her phone.

The defendant had left the property but was found by officers and arrested and taken into questioning, where he answered “no comment” to each question asked.

Kaygan had no previous convictions to his name.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester said: “He takes full responsibility for what happened.

“He was angry and upset because he wanted to visit Turkey. He never wants something like this to happen again. He is sincere with how he comes across.”

Magistrates handed Kaygan a 24-month community order, which will see him complete 10 rehabilitation activity days.

He will also pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £114.