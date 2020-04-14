Business owners urged to follow security advice after burglaries in King's Lynn

Norfolk Police has issued security advice to business owners after a number of burglaries at premises in Lynn last week.

Officers are asking them to remain vigilant and to ensure they lock the doors and windows of their premises in order to prevent the possibility of becoming a victim of this type of crime.

Police are also appealing for information regarding the burglaries, and have shared details and crime numbers related to the incidents so anyone who can help can get in touch with them.

Police news

A Ford Transit van belonging to a business premise on Poplar Avenue in Lynn was broken into at about 9.50pm on Monday, April 6, and gardening machinery and equipment was stolen – crime reference number 36/23792/20.

Another business premise in Hamlin Way was broken into between around 6.20pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 7, and a large quantity of tools were stolen – crime reference number 36/23489/20.

A third incident was reported to have happened sometime between 7pm on Tuesday, April 7 and 6am on Wednesday, April 8.

A business premise, also on Hamlin Way was broken into and ground maintenance equipment worth approximately £8,000 was stolen – crime reference number 36/23605/20.

Officers are issuing the following security advice so business owners can prevent the possibility of becoming a victim of this type of crime:

Property maintenance: You should visit your premise regularly to see if there are any obvious signs of a break-in. Ensure your property is well maintained during the extended period of closure.

Monitored intruder alarm system: This can act as a deterrent as it increases the chances of a burglar being caught. These must be maintained and checked regularly. Update staff on the premise opening/closing alarm procedures to prevent a false alarm.

Security fogging system: A security fogging system will be triggered by an alarm and will instantly fill the area with a dense, harmless fog that reduces visibility, making it virtually impossible for a burglar to steal the intended items. Check with your supplier on how to check if this is still in working order.

CCTV: Ensure CCTV is fitted and that it is regularly maintained, and in good working order. Ensure the CCTV covers all the vulnerable areas. For example, doorways, windows, external doors.

Windows and doors: Keep doors and windows shut and locked where possible. Make sure windows/doors are in good working order and continue to maintain them.

Glazing: All easily accessible glazing should be laminated to decrease the likelihood that a burglar could gain access.

Roller and shutter grilles: These can provide additional protection to all external doors and windows in vulnerable areas around your business premise.

Lighting: External lighting can be used as a deterrent to burglars as it makes their entrance less discreet. If lights are fitted ensure that they are regularly maintained.

Safe storage of vulnerable assets: Vulnerable assets should be removed from the premise if unoccupied. If this is not possible, please ensure items are in a safe lockable container or cage. Continue to check these are in good working order. Ensure keys to these locks are kept at homes whilst the premise is unoccupied.

Gaming and vending machines: All machines such as these should have their cash contents removed. Signs should be placed on these machines, as it will become less attractive to a burglar who potentially wants its contents.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting the relevant crime reference number.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read more CrimeKings Lynn