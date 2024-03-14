A Lynn business says it is responding to “growing demand” for warehouse equipment as it introduces its new modular pack bench.

The workstation promises to provide a quality and durable pack bench at an affordable price.

Serving more than 3,000 customers in more than 20 countries around the world, officials at the Lynn-based Southgate Global say the new bench arrives fully assembled.

Phil O’Driscoll, Southgate Global

Phil O’Driscoll, head of innovation and new product development, said: “We are seeing an increasing number of customers who are looking for an alternative to bespoke pack bench solutions, as they either don’t have the resources or don’t have the volume levels required to order bespoke.

“The process of ordering bespoke can also be extremely time-consuming when you take into consideration the design process, internal signoff, purchase and delivery of parts, build, and supply – it’s a lot of work and cost.

“On the other hand, customers find off-the-shelf solutions have a lot of restrictions, as they don’t meet their specific needs, lack quality and durability, and have to configure them by installing parts post-delivery of the bench. Listening to such frustrations, we designed our own solution, specifically made to meet in the middle.”

What the workbench looks like

Built using 40x40mm heavy-duty steel frame, fully welded joints and a powder-coated finish to protect against corrosion, Southgate prides its pack bench solution on being built to last.

Manufactured in the UK, the equipment is designed with carefully selected materials and crafted for longevity in the toughest warehouse environments.