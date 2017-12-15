Board member of King’s Lynn based Chalcroft Construction shortlisted for award

Lynn-based Chalcroft Construction board member Todd Hallam has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Todd has been named a finalist in the inaugural British Frozen Food Federation’s People Awards, which “celebrate the best talent the frozen food industry has to offer”. He has been shortlisted for the Health and Safety Champion accolade, and is the only construction-industry representative to make the finals.

He said: “I am very proud as an individual to have been shortlisted, and proud to represent Chalcroft and the construction industry.

“I sit on the health and safety expert group for the BFFF and I am particularly proud of the work we are doing to reduce the number of accidents on sites.”

According to the BFFF, the winner of the Health and Safety Champion category will have been seen to go ‘above and beyond’ to improve safety within their business.

Additionally, the winning finalist will have been able to show that their ideas and work “have achieved a demonstrable improvement in health and safety performance”.

The awards will be presented at a glittering event being held at the Birmingham Hilton Metropole in February.