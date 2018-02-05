Bookings go live for new Burnham Market restaurant

Have your say

Bookings are now being taken for dining at Burnham Market’s soon-to-be-opened Socius restaurant.

It will be opening its doors for the first time on Sunday, February 25, for its first “Socius Sunday” lunch.

To coincide with the launch of its bookings, it’s running a competition to win a free dinner for two in March. Entries can be made via its Facebook page www.facebook.com/sociusnorfolk/

Mother’s Day sees its first calendar event and in addition to its Socius Sunday menu there will be some extra special treats.

The restaurant is being opened by chef patron Dan Lawrence and his partner Natalie Stuhler. They also run an outside catering business Socius Dining.

To book a table at the restaurant in Foundry Place call 07969355723 or 07808643986, send an email to info@sociusnorfolk.co.uk or visit www.sociusnorfolk.co.uk