Brancaster Staithe hotel celebrates AA award for hospitality

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe has been awarded three AA Silver Stars for its hospitality service following a recent inspection for quality standards.

The pub, which has stunning views over salt marshes, gained an impressive 86 per cent merit score overall. The 3 Silver Star AA rating covers overall quality, assessment of all hotel areas and provision of services and facilities and are rated annually.

Said Rob Williamson, White Horse general manager said: “I am absolutely delighted that The White Horse has gained this prestigious award. It is recognition of our dedicated team for all their hard work and enthusiasm. The team has all played their part perfectly in welcoming guests. With an incredibly busy year nearly behind us, to receive this accolade is certainly the icing on the cake.

“We look forward serving our wonderful customers in 2018 and welcoming guests from further afield to our wonderful part of the world and give them a very special taste of North Norfolk living.”