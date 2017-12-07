Burnham Market hotel named in Guardian’s top ten list

The Hoste at Burnham Market has been named as one of the best hotels in the UK in a national newspaper’s top ten list.

The Hoste Luxury Boutique hotels and Spa has been recognised in The Guardian top 10 best Country Hotels. The criteria for the list was to name the ‘best country hotels for wintery British breaks’ from Cornwall to Scotland.

The Guardian commented on the hotel’s 16th-century coaching inn and its 62 glamorous bedrooms where guests can choose to stay in one of six diverse properties all located throughout the village. These include the Vine House boutique hotel, Railway House hotel and The Hoste Luxury Holiday Cottages.

In addition to the bedrooms, The Hoste also boasts two award-winning restaurants including the newly opened Burnham Market Brasserie and the fine dining traditional panelled restaurant, 20-seat luxury cinema and beauty spa.

Owner of The Hoste, Brendan Hopkins, said: “This is a phenomenal achievement and we are delighted and proud that the hard work and commitment of our staff has been recognised. To be voted in the top 10 is an accomplishment we have aspired to since purchasing The Hoste five years ago and we will look forward to building on this success next year.”

This latest accolade closely follows other prestigious awards from The Times’s Cool Hotel Guide and top 25 best foodie destinations in the UK