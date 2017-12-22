Celebrations to mark launch of new village shop in Castle Acre

Villagers in Castle Acre were invited to join in celebrations on Saturday to mark the launch of the Spar shop which has been rebuilt from scratch.

The project to rebuild was started in May by business owners husband and wife team Rash Singh and Sam Bisla.

The couple who have two children, Jasmin, 9, and Jaydon,5, have been in business in the village for the past ten years. Sam’s parents run shops in Lynn while Rash’s operate fish and chip shops in the area.

Said Sam: “We applied for planning permission five years ago for rebuilding and improving the shop as well as building a fish and chip unit next door. This will be ready to open in February 2018.

“We have had great support from the village during the building process and they have been looking forward to having a decent village shop and the addition of a fish and chip shop.

“Castle Acre is such a beautiful village and we are honoured to call this home.

“Over the last ten years we have made some wonderful friends who continue to support us in this venture.It has been great to have them all here on our opening day to celebrate with us.

“We all enjoyed tea, coffee, mince pies, party food, mulled wine, wines, prosecco and a whisky or two to keep warm.”

There was also a colouring competition for children and a face painter there all day. Children were given a party bag of goodies to take home.

In the shop there is a nostalgia wall which villagers have contributed to with their own pictures.

“It has been a real talking point,” said Sam.