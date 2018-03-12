Civic launch for new spa season at Heacham hotel

Visitors to Heacham Manor Hotel now have the chance to relax and be pampered in its Mulberry Spa which was opened for the new season by West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower.

During its launch day there was a chance for people to see the new thermal suite installed last year which includes a spa, sauna, steam room and monsoon shower.

Carolyn Johnson, marketing executive for Searles Leisure Group, said: “The spa is open to everyone, not just residents at the hotel. The spa can be hired privately for groups of friends, who can get together to enjoy all the facilities. We have tailor-made packages with a spa therapist on hand to offer treatments.

“It has already proven popular with customers who have enjoyed the spa facilities and combined it with afternoon tea afterwards.”

The Mulberry Spa can be contacted for bookings on 01485 579824.