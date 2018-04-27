Co-op helps Lynn charity for mums expand

Demand for a charity which supports breastfeeding mums in and around Lynn has become so high that it is setting up a new group in Fakenham.

And thanks to a £400 grant just awarded from Central England Co-operative’s Community Dividend Fund, the charity, Lactation Motivation, will be able to buy some of the resources needed.

Former health visitor Mandy Wagg, a lactation consultant, founded the charity just over a year ago and has been amazed at the response to sessions which already run in Terrington St Clement and at Tesco Community Room at Lynn’s Hardwick store.

She said: “In just over a year there are now nearly 20 of us who help to run the charity. Mums are travelling long distances just to come to the groups. The grant from the Co-op will be used to buy play mats and toys for the new Fakenham group, our third, which we expect to open at the beginning of June.

“The groups are so well attended it shows there is a need out there. We are always looking for more volunteers which will help us to set up more groups. There’s no charge to attend as we believe people are entitled to free advice.”

Lactation Motivation offers help and support for mothers who breastfeed or wish to breastfeed their babies. More details and information on how to become a volunteer are available on its website www.lactationmotivation.com

The charity is one of five projects in Norfolk and Suffolk which have shared more than £5,800 in the latest payout from Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund and a total of £45,000 has been handed out to 40 good causes across 16 counties.

A spokesman for Co-op, Paul Baldwin said: “We are delighted that these great projects and good causes have been handed a grant for the great work they do in the community.

“Community Dividend Fund grants like this showcase how being a member and continuing to support Central England Co-op helps us as a Society continue to invest and fund vital projects in the local area.”

Grants of between £100 and £5,000 are handed out every three months to a wide range of applicants.