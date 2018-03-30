Co-op hub 0delivers Easter treats

Customers at Central England Co-operative are stocking up for Easter with research showing that Cadbury’s products are among the most popular items leaving the shelves.

New research conducted by the Society involved over 200 food stores across 16 counties, including Norfolk, and looked at best-selling products last Easter.

Cadbury’s Crème Eggs and Mini Eggs came out as the most popular items during Easter, with hot cross buns, Cadbury Easter eggs, prosecco and daffodilsmaking up the top ten list.

In the run-up to Easter, Central England Co-op’s Distribution hub will have shifted a quarter of a million Easter eggs to hundreds of stores alongside 325,000 bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs and 400,000 Cadbury Crème Eggs.