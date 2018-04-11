Co-op releases behind-scenes film of major distribution centre

Have your say

A film has been created allowing customers and members of Central England Co-op to have a behind-the-scenes look at how their shopping ends up in their baskets.

Filmmakers have created a video showing the massive amount of work undertaken at the Society’s Leicester-based distribution hub to supply hundreds of stores across 16 counties, including Norfolk.

The three distribution sites deliver to over 200 hundred stores, 24 hours a day, 364 days a year and the food distribution centre helps Central England Co-op’s environmental work by helping to recycle 345 tonnes of cardboard every month.

The film can be viewed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWw2C3crRz8&t=7s