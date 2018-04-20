Commercial law expert joins Ward Gethin Archer solicitors with base in King’s Lynn

Well-known West Norfolk commercial solicitor Andrew Carrier has joined law firm Ward Gethin Archer, which has branches across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Andrew has extensive experience of commercial law, an area he has specialised in for 18 years. Previously he worked for a large regional solicitors practice in Cambridge and Birmingham and then moved to London with his own commercial law business. He joined a local law firm in 2014.

During this time, Andrew has developed a large client base and has an excellent reputation in the commercial law sector for a fast, efficient and friendly approach.

His experience lies in advising business clients on legal issues such as commercial property acting for both landlords and tenants and dealing with sale and purchase transactions, as well as business sale and purchase transactions and general company and commercial matters.

The appointment to Ward Gethin Archer’s commercial team follows the recent opening of firm’s new Downham office earlier this year.

Andrew said; “Joining Ward Gethin Archer is a fantastic opportunity for me. The firm has been in Ely for over 230 years and has an excellent reputation in the city and the region. I hope to bring my skills and expertise to the firm to enhance and help the firm continue to grow.”

Chris Dewey, managing director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the firm. His skills and expertise will further strengthen our ever- growing and thriving commercial team, which offers a full suite of legal advice to help all our commercial clients.”

Outside of work, Andrew is a director of King’s Lynn BID and a keen ultra-distance runner competing in the UK and abroad.

He can be contacted on 01553 660033 or via email andrew.carrier@wardgethinarcher.co.uk to discuss commercial law issues.