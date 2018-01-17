Confidence grows in non-EU exports, says Norfolk Chamber

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce has seen an improvement in the confidence of businesses across the county exporting outside of the EU.

Compared to previous years, the number of export documents from businesses in Norfolk, together with the value of goods, increased in 2017.

Norfolk Chamber can support all types of businesses with advice and documentation to allow them to trade overseas. It is the only organisation authorised by the Government and HMRC in Norfolk to check and stamp export documentation on their behalf.

The recent statistics show that Norfolk Chamber’s International Department has seen a 4 per cent increase compared to the previous year on the number of export documents outside the EU.

Commenting on the increase, Julie Austin, International Trade Manager for Norfolk Chamber said: “These latest figures demonstrate that Norfolk exporters remain optimistic about what the future holds, despite the many unanswered questions post-Brexit. This is a timely reminder that businesses are doing their best to ignore the economic uncertainty and are focussing on the success of their own operations.

“Trading overseas can be complex, so whether you are breaking into a new overseas market for the first time, or you’re already an experienced exporter keen to develop your international operations, you’ll find all the help you need at the Norfolk Chamber, with friendly advice and a prompt service.”