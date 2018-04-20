@Cook off’ recruitment drive for chefs in King’s Lynn

Candidates interested in working as a chef are being asked to pick up their pinnies and get inventive for a MasterChef style recruitment cook-off in Lynn.

Chef James Howe, from Chef at Home, is aiming to recruit more people to work for the business which offers a unique fine dining experience.

It was Peter Lawrence, director of Lynn-based Human Capital Department, an outsource HR consultancy, who came up with the idea of hosting an event, along the lines of popular TV shows MasterChef and the Great British Bake Off. The aim is for candidates to show off their culinary skills and learn more about how Chef at Home works then decide whether it is right for them.

Said Peter: “James was having problems recruiting chefs. His food is fantastic and the concept is great. What James needs is a pool of people he can call upon when a new booking comes in so that if one person is not available or didn’t fancy working that night, he has someone else on standby.

“We hit on the idea of a ‘Master Chef’ or ‘Bake Off’ event to attract people to find out about the idea.”

James will be judging the dishes and also give a presentation about Chef at Home. All the ingredients and cooking utensils will be provided.

The recruitment event takes place on Monday, April 30, 11am-3pm, at Lynn Masonic Lodge, Hamburg Way, North Lynn Industrial Estate. To book a place, call Peter Lawrence on 01553 970023, or send an email to info@humancapitaldept.com or follow the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/master-chef-style-recruitment -event-for-chef-at-home-tickets-45060600469?