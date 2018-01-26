Countdown for bookings at new Burnham Market restaurant

As building work on a new restaurant due to open in Burnham Market in March nears completion, bookings are due to go live in less than a week.

Chef director Dan Lawrence of Socius, in Foundry Place, which he will run with his partner, Natalie Stuhler, has rolled up his sleeves and got stuck into some of the building works himself.

Said Natalie: “The building work which began on January 3 has come on in leaps and bounds. It’s so exciting seeing our ideas transform into reality and seeing the restaurant take shape. Dan has been vinylling the windows and last week we were actually able to stand on our new mezzanine floor.”

The interior has been designed to be open plan so guests will be able to see chefs at work in the kitchen.

Using locally sourced food served on small plates, Socius will offer a modern British take on tapas. The couple have a combined experience of over 25 years in the hospitality industry and also run an outside catering business, Socius Dining, which will continue to operate alongside the restaurant.

New jobs have been created at Socius including kitchen and waiting staff plus chefs. Said Natalie: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of applicants we’ve had for positions within our new restaurant. There’s still time to apply.”

They have also teamed up with Norfolk charity Nelson’s Journey and will holding fundraising events and dinners for this cause over the next six months. The restaurant’s booking system will be released on Thursday, February 1, and details will also be given of Mother’s Day plans as well sample menus and a drinks list. For more details visit www.sociusnorfolk.co.uk