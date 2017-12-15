Creative enterprise for victims of domestic violence set up by King’s Lynn woman

A Lynn woman who was the victim of domestic violence is aiming to help others who have similar experiences by founding a new enterprise.

Called 4 Transform the object is to bring people together to share all kinds of creative ideas and at the same time rebuild their confidence and self-esteem.

Tina Walker is being helped to achieve her ambition through joining the Lloyds Bank Social Entrepreneurs Programme, run in partnership with the School for Social Entrepreneurs and jointly funded by Big Lottery Fund.

The year-long programme equips entrepreneurs with the skills to grow a social business to help solve some of the most pressing social issues within their communities. Tina has recently secured a place on the Start Up Ipswich 2017 programme.

She said: “I was a participant on a course called Sew-Femme at Lynn Arts Centre where we were victims of domestic abuse. We had been referred there by the Pandora Project in Lynn. We knew that coming together and being in a support group really helps people’s well-being and improves their self-confidence. The idea of using a ‘4’ in the name of the enterprise is because there will always be four people in the group.

“When the arts centre closed, we all realised the value of the course and that’s what inspired me to carry on by setting up this enterprise. It will be for people from all age groups, from children to older people, too, who have experienced difficult circumstances.”

Tina is now in the process of building up connections within the local community, including Freebridge Community Housing, and is looking into working with people in the NHS, too.

The first project of 4 Transform is due to be held at the GroundWork gallery in Purfleet Street in March where Tina intends to work with the exhibiting artist.

She said: “4 Transform will offer whatever people want to do creatively. It could be jewellery making, painting, upcycling of furniture, for example, and it may also include poetry and creative writing.”

Once her enterprise is up and running she will launch a website with further details.