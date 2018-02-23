Crimplesham vets practice celebrates UK silver award

A Crimplesham vets practice which began in a dining room only four-and-a half years ago is celebrating after achieving silver in a prestigious national awards scheme.

Vets 1 Group, based at Home Farm Barns, Downham Road, won the accolade in the Best UK Vets 2018 after achieving an outstanding number of top-rated client reviews over the past 12 months. Vet practices across the UK have been taking part, encouraging pet owners to leave reviews on websites www.VetHelpDirect.com and www.Any-UK-Vet.co.uk

With an impressive 350 reviews with four and five-star ratings, the award reflects the practice’s dedication to customer service and outstanding care. Comments left by happy clients include “superb treatment and facilities” and “a brilliant practice”.

The practice is thrilled with the result, and will be aiming for the top spot next year, said commercial manager Simon Power. “Four-and-a-half years ago, we started this practice in a small dining room, in a small village in Norfolk with a few felt-tip pens and a stethoscope. Now we have won second place in the Best UK Vets Awards. How did that happen? I guess it shows what you can achieve with hard work and an understanding of customer service.”

The news of the practice’s awards success follows on from it achieving Small Animal Hospital status in January, the highest level of award possible for a practice such as Vets 1.

The award is administered by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and involved over six months of preparation followed by a series of independent business audits.

During the programme to gain hospital status, the team also took delivery of a state-of-the-art CT scanner.

An x-ray delivers two-dimensional flat images, but a CT gives 3D images and a much greater level of diagnostic ability.

Said Simon: “CT units are not made for the veterinary world, so the unit located in Crimplesham is on par with anything you could find in any top UK hospital.”

The Best UK Vets 2018 silver award is the latest to be added to an impressive collection of local and national accolades gained by the practice, including the Mayor’s Business Award 2016 for Best Small Growing Business.