Dad follows sons into barber trade with new shop in Sutton Bridge

A personal dream has come true for father-of-two Barry Rawles (46) with the opening of his own barber shop in Sutton Bridge.

Barry, who runs Bridge Barbers in Bridge Road, is going back to the roots of hair cutting by inviting customer to just walk in and have a trim without having to make an appointment first.

The London-born barber, who lives near Ely, Cambridgeshire, spent two years learning his trade after having a range of previous jobs where Barry “did a bit of everything just to pay the bills”.

Barry said: “It’s always been my dream to be a barber and both of my sons went into it after leaving school.

“They’re both really good and I worked with them in Cambridge to learn all the techniques before bringing them to Sutton Bridge.

“Before that, I did some training in King’s Lynn, where I spent a year working with customers on the barber’s chair.

“My sons are chuffed that I’ve got my own barber shop and they’ve helped me along the way, giving me lots of advice and tutoring me on all the new styles that have come out.”

Bridge Barbers, which is open five days a week (Monday and Tuesday, then Thursday to Saturday), is now into its fourth week and clients served by Barry come from Long Sutton and King’s Lynn, as well as Sutton Bridge.

Barry said: “Before I became a barber, I did a bit of everything to pay the bills, including window cleaning and working at a gold bullion producer.

“As the years went on, it was getting harder and harder to move into barbering, which is why I went to King’s Lynn.

“Since opening Bridge Barbers, things are getting better and better as it was just about getting people to know that I was here to start with.

“Sutton Bridge is quite nice, you can have and laugh and a joke with people and they’ve told me that it’s handy to have a place in the village where they can just walk in and get their hair cut.”

