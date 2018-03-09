Deli business in Thornham and Hunstanton shortlisted for national award

Two West Norfolk delicatessen businesses are in the running for a prestigious award due to be announced in April.

Thornham Deli at Thornham and The Norfolk Deli at Hunstanton are both shortlisted for the Delicatessen of the Year Award in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2018.

Mark and Rosie Kacary at The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton.

The finalists were chosen following a day’s evaluation by a judging panel of industry experts and a series of secret visits. The winner will be revealed during the Farm Shop and Deli Show on Monday, April 16, at the NEC in Birmingham.

2018 is the fifth year of the awards which aim to recognise the best in the specialist independent retail market, celebrating top quality standards, levels of service, product innovation and community involvement.