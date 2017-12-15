Deli in Hunstanton in running for UK food and dring award

Hunstanton’s The Norfolk Deli has been shortlisted for a Countryside Alliance Award in the Local Food and Drink category.

The awards are the alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through small businesses.

They are driven by public nomination, offering customers the chance to say why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.

The awards received over 11,000 nominations this year.

Mark and Rosie Kacary opened the multi-award-winning Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton in January 2014. Mark said: “We are absolutely delighted to find ourselves as finalists for such a prestigious award. The fact that so many of our customers nominated us is a vindication of all our efforts to put our little bit of Norfolk on the map.”

The Deli offers an extensive range of food sourced from more than 40 local producers.