Denver’s Bell Inn celebrates opening new-look restaurant

The Bell Inn at Denver which reopened just weeks ago toasted another milestone this week when it launched its new-look restaurant.

The pub, which had been closed for two months last year, has been taken over by business partners Brendan Morgan, who runs The Swan Hotel in Downham with his wife Nikki, and James Armitage, a businessman who lives in Denver. It had reopened for business again at the end of November.

On Tuesday the kitchen team swung into action to start serving food once more in the refurbished dining area.

Said James: “It’s exciting times for The Bell Inn.

“We have carried out an overhaul of the bar, conservatory and dining areas and we have created six new full and part time jobs.

“It’s my home village and it’s good to see the pub open again.

“It’s going to be nice to see it grow and a lot of local people coming to use the pub and restaurant again, as well as people from further afield. It’s a pub which is right at the heart of the village.”

James will look after the business side of the pub, while Brendan, who has more than 20 years experience in the pub trade, will split his time between The Bell Inn and The Swan, only a few miles away.

The pub will be serving a variety of traditional meals lunchtimes, evenings and all day on Saturdays. On Sundays there will be a carvery.

At the bar a wide range of real ales are on offer and it is intended to hold a real ale weekend while in the summer there will be special events.