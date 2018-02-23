Dersingham tea room gives opportunities to youngsters to learn new skills

Petals Tea Room in Dersingham is proud to be serving up opportunities for youngsters no longer in mainstream education to learn new skills.

Wendy Williams and Angie Bates, who both used to work in special education at Rosebery School in Gaywood, opened their Manor Road business in November.

In addition to establishing a popular tea room they wanted to be able to offer work placements to children so that they could develop skills and build up their confidence.

At present they have three teenagers working in the tea room – Charlee Ellis, 16, of Lynn, Aisha Shah, 15, of Dersingham, and Charley Savage, 15, of Downham. A fourth teenager is likely to join in the near future. Charlee has private tuition while Aisha and Charley came to Petals through “Catch22 include Norfolk”, an Ofsted registered independent school, which has a base on North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Having seen such positive progress so far, it is hoped that more businesses will get involved and offer similar placements.

Said Wendy: “There are several reasons why children are no longer in mainstream education. It could be, for example, because they have been expelled from school or they may have a medical condition.

“These days in education there is such pressure on gaining qualifications and for some children, it’s beyond them. They are not academic, but some are better doing more practical things. Education has developed into ticking boxes, not about educating young people.

“When young people came to Angie and I, we had to build up their self esteem and gain their confidence. Unfortunately education has changed dramatically and all that people want to see is the results. I had been horrified to read a report which said that last year there were 140 children in Norfolk who were not receiving any education.

“Maybe other businesses will follow on with our idea and help children who genuinely want to learn. Angie and I would be willing to give our advice. The people of Dersingham have been very supportive of our teenagers, spending time talking to them and encouraging them.”

All three teenagers follow a programme so they learn basic rules and regulations but also get involved in every aspect of working in the tea room from folding napkins, cleaning silverware, waitressing and food preparation.

Petals is open 10.30am to 4.30pm every day except Mondays and Tuesdays. It can be contacted on 01485 297250.