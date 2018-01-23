Developers look to recruit more local skilled tradespeople at its Hunstanton homes complex

Developers McCarthy and Stone are looking to recruit more local tradespeople and businesses during construction of its new retirement homes complex in Hunstanton’s Valentine Road.

Development of the former Swain’s site will create a mix of 54 one and two-bedroom apartments exclusively designed for the over 70s, to be called Eastland Grange.

Local contractors, labourers and security professionals have already been employed during the project so far and more jobs will follow in areas such as plumbing, electrics, dry lining, painting and decorating.

Adam Jagger, site manager for Eastland Grange, said: “McCarthy and Stone’s commitment to sourcing its tradespeople from the local work pool has already provided a welcome boost for the Hunstanton community. As the build programme continues, we will be looking to recruit even more skilled tradespeople from the surrounding areas.

“Each and every one of the employees involved in this development, from the construction teams laying bricks on site to the sales teams in the office, plays an active role in turning the McCarthy and Stone vision into reality.”

McCarthy and Stone’s Retirement Living Plus developments aim to allow retirees to retain independence in the form of home ownership, yet still have the peace of mind of a range of additional 24/7 security and support services.

Eastland Grange will offer a high-quality bistro restaurant on site, a spacious homeowners’ lounge, lifts to assist with access, landscaped gardens, and a guest suite for when friends and family come to visit. It will also have its own estates manager.

The apartments at Eastland Grange will be available to buy off plan August 2018, with first occupations expected in February 2019.

Those interested in Retirement Living in Hunstanton are invited to call 0800 310 0384 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/eastlandgrange.