Doors reopen at The Gate Inn at Fair Green

Villagers are “over the moon” that the doors to The Gate Inn at Fair Green, Middleton, have been reopened by new landlords.

Ray and Angie Hindley took over the pub, carried out a complete refurbishment and opened for business again just days before Christmas.

Said Angie: “We were attracted to taking it on because it was closed and we feel that we are losing too many of our village pubs. The feedback has been positive and customers are over the moon now the doors are open again for the community.

“We have decorated throughout, put in new furnishings and furniture to create a traditional English style country pub. Our menu offers good quality everyday food with a twist and we have a conservatory restaurant. We are thrilled to be running this lovely, little village pub.”

She said that now they have opened they will be listening to customers to hear their views on any future activities or events they may be interested in.

Ray and Angie have spent the past 20 years in the pub trade. In West Norfolk, they have previously run the former Wheatsheaf at Heacham, the Coach and Horses at Dersingham, and most recently, Beach Park at Snettisham.`