Downham Market four-year-old lights up prominent King’s Lynn Christmas star

Christmas already has some magical sparkle for a four-year-old boy from Downham who had the important job of lighting up one of Lynn’s most prominent decorations on Monday

James Brown, was asked to press the button to light up the star on top of one of the buildings at Greenyard Frozen, formerly known as Pinguin, on Hardwick Industrial Estate.

He was invited to do so after he had dictated a letter to his granny, Alison Talbot, of Hunstanton, which was addressed to “Mr Greenyard” and sent to the factory.

In it he explained: “Since I was a baby whenever my Granny took me home from her house we used to look out for the star on your roof and especially when it was dark it made us happy to see it lit up. It has gone now and we want to know why and if it’s coming back please. Love from James.”

Greenyard’s customer service manager Laura Schade said: “James’s letter was the first we received and we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to involve the community in what seems to be quite a highlight for people driving by.

“It was lovely to send James a reply and Granny’s acceptance really touched me. When she rang to confirm James would like to switch on the star, she told me how the whole family welled up and their faith in humanity had been restored. I was extremely pleased knowing I had made a little boy happy this Christmas.”

The star is placed on Greenyard’s Chamber 16 building and faces towards the hospital. It has been shining at Christmas for the last five years.

The Greenyard “Elves” presented a gift to James as a thank you for him taking the time to go and switch on the star.