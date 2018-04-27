Downham Market’s High Haven residents enjoy a ‘royal’ afternoon tea

A right royal tea party took place at High Haven home in Downham on Saturday, The Queen’s birthday, which coincided with the annual open day staged by care providers NorseCare.

NorseCare homes throughout the county welcomed families, friends and members of the local community and laid on coffee mornings and afternoon teas. Several adopted a royal theme for the day putting up bunting and taking part in craft activities, such as crown-making.

Cakes for the 'royal' teaparty at High Haven.

Karen Buckle, manager at High Haven said: “We had a lovely day. The residents love a tea party, so it was great to welcome friends and families as well so we could combine it with Care Home Open Day and the Queen’s birthday.”

Care Home Open day aims to show how care homes are at the centre of local communities and show that care homes are friendly, happy and exciting places to be.