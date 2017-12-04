East Rudham’s Rainbow Stores holds festive weekend to showcase products

Rainbow Stores at East Rudham is holding a festive event this weekend to showcase its range of fine foods and selection of gifts.

The shop in Bakers Court was reopened by husband-and-wife team, Alan and Naomi Katze in July.

From 11am tomorrow and Sunday there will be the chance to meet some of the local suppliers and craftspeople whose products are sold in the store. There will also be a mini marquee set up at the site filled with festive offerings.

Said Naomi: “We are opening the shop for all to come and see what Rainbow Stores is about. There will be the chance to try samples of the suppliers’ amazing foods and drinks too, such as Norfolk real ale and Norfolk gin.” The shop will be open normal hours on both days.