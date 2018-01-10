East Winch company staff benefit from first aid training initiative

Nearly 100 staff from Adrian Flux Insurance are trained in first aid, thanks to East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The charity recently launched a first aid training programme, and Adrian Flux Insurance, based at East Winch, are among the first and largest companies to benefit from the initiative so far.

Paramedics ran through various scenarios explaining what to do if someone was not breathing, breathing but unresponsive, choking or bleeding heavily.

Andy Downes, head of clinical operations at EAAA, said: “Initiating early bystander CPR can be vital in helping to save a person’s life, so at EAAA we are passionate about teaching first aid to as many people as possible.

“To have passed these vital life-saving skills onto nearly a 100 people is fantastic, you never know when those skills may be needed. The team at Adrian Flux have been a great support to EAAA so it’s great to have so many of their team first-aid trained.”

Adrian Flux Insurance is a long term partner of the EAAA and helps to raise funds for the charity through a popular annual cycling event.

The 2017 Adrian Flux Lap of Anglia raised £19,000, bringing the overall total since the fundraiser launched in 2013 to £79,000. The event is held every August.

Cyclists cover 400 miles on a route that takes them around the circumference of the region covered by EAAA. Over four days, they ride through Norfolk, Suffolk, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Damien Cross, founder and organiser of the fundraiser, said: “The first Adrian Flux Lap of Anglia was a small group of West Norfolk-based cyclists who wanted to raise funds for a fantastic charity serving our region.

“It has since grown to around 50 riders from all over the region taking part. For the vast majority of us taking part, the EAAA is a charity close to our hearts – and this is our way of offering support for the teams and crews.”

Details of this year’s event will be found on Adrian Flux Lap of Anglia Facebook page.

For information about booking first aid training with EAAA contact Jo Leverett at Jo.Leverett@eaaa.org.uk