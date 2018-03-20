East Winch insurance broker announces major sponsorship partnership

East Winch-based specialist insurance broker Adrian Flux Insurance is continuing its major sponsorship partnership with a British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) team for a third consecutive season.

The broker has teamed up with BMR Racing, who recently announced defending champion Ash Sutton and two-time touring car champion Jason Plato will remain with the team for the 2018 season.

The team will be racing in the Adrian Flux Subaru Levorg Sports Tourer.Picture: Phil Laughton.

Adrian Flux Insurance has been supporting BTCC since 2016, and has remained committed to Team BMR for this season of racing in the Adrian Flux Subaru Levorg Sports Tourer.

Gerry Bucke, Adrian Flux general manager, said: “At Adrian Flux Insurance, we’re massive fans of motorsport and delighted to be supporting the team at BMR Racing for another season, especially during BTCC’s 60th anniversary season.

“We’ve been involved since the beginning of Subaru’s involvement in touring cars and it has been brilliant to follow the racing year after year. BMR Racing have an excellent team, including two champion drivers behind the wheel of the Adrian Flux Subaru Levorg - so as a sponsor we’re certainly looking forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Warren Scott, BMR Racing team owner said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Adrian Flux on board with us for another new season of the BTCC and with exciting times ahead of us we are looking forward to rewarding them with great success in 2018.”

Twenty-three-year old Ash was crowned the 2017 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Champion back in October last year at Brands Hatch after an outstanding year with Team BMR in the Subaru Levorg Sports Tourer. In only his second year in the series he totalled an impressive six outright wins, and celebrated no less than fifteen podium positions during the season.

Ash Sutton said: “It was great to hear that Adrian Flux are back onboard for the 2018 Season. I know they have been involved from the beginning but I started my journey with them last year and personally it couldn’t have gone any better. They showed great support all year round so what better way to say to thank you than with the drivers title!”

2017 saw BTCC legend Jason celebrate his 50th pole position and his 96th win in the series. Titled the BTCC’s most successful touring car driver, 50-year-old Jason will be competing in his 20th year in the championship after his first involvement in 1997, winning the Drivers’ title in 2001 and 2010, with a target of taking his win tally up to the 100 win milestone this year and also secure a well overdue third BTCC driver’s title.

Jason said: “What a fantastic season 2017 proved to be for Adrian Flux Insurance and Team BMR, the best debut any title sponsorship could have hoped for. We are motivated and looking forward to delivering an even more successful 2018 Season for Adrian Flux and our partners. Let battle commence on April 7th, I can’t wait.”

Adrian Flux Insurance is also involved in other motorsport sponsorship deals including the speedway British Grand Prix at Cardiff and the Adrian Flux Arena which is home of the Lynn Stars.