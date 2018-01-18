Energy expert joins board of New Anglia LEP

An expert in energy has been appointed to the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership board.

Johnathan Reynolds, is director of energy and innovation for Lowestoft-based consultancy group Nautilus Associates and has led a professional team working with start-ups and social enterprises to multinational firms and government bodies across all areas of clean growth, technology commercialisation and strategy development.

He is also the business development lead for OrbisEnergy, the region’s flagship innovation hub for offshore renewable energy, managed by Nwes.

Johnathan is currently a member of New Anglia LEP’s Innovation Board leading on the energy sector and previously chaired the implementation of the LEP’s Green Economy Pathfinder programme.

Doug Field, Chairman of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Energy is one of the key sectors in the Norfolk and Suffolk Economic Strategy and provides huge opportunities for future growth and expansion. Johnathan’s expertise will be invaluable as we work to deliver the Strategy in the coming months and years.”

Johnathan said: “Being selected to join the LEP board is a huge honour and I look forward to sharing my expertise and working with board members, the executive team and our business community in driving the continued growth of the region’s economy.

“New Anglia played a leading role in developing and shaping the UK’s green economy through its Pathfinder Programme. I look forward to building on that success and championing the major opportunities that energy and low carbon technology sectors offer businesses and organisations across Norfolk and Suffolk.”