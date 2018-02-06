Enterprise which serves Lynn grows to become UK’s largest

A social enterprise which provides affordable transport to hundreds of people, including some living in Lynn, has become the largest of its kind in the UK.

Scoots Hire provides mopeds for people to travel to work, education and training or to enable people to be more independent. It was launched in March 2017 and its fleet of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles totals 392 vehicles. It has now assisted more than 600 people across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire. Barry Lynes, head of strategic partnerships at Scoots Hire, based in Dereham, said growth over the past 11 months had been extreme and it was now the largest wheels to work organisation in the country. For more information go to www.scoots-hire.com or telephone 01362 799970.