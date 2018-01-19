Expanding King’s Lynn accountant moves into town centre office

Lynn-based accountant Simon Hunt, of TaxAssist is expandng his business with a move into the town centre. He has moved into a larger shop-front office at 71 Norfolk Street having previously been based at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre.

He set up TaxAssist Accountants in Lynn in 2016 and now looks after more than 70 small businesses across the region. In response to increasing demand from existing small businesses and new businesses starting up, Simon decided the time was right to expand into larger, more centrally located offices in Lynn.

Simon said: “I’ve been on the lookout for highly visible, shop-front premises for some time and this seems to be the perfect location. With demand for our services continuing to grow, the time was right to move out of KLIC and move into a new office which will give us the opportunity to grow with it. Our plan is grow the business within the next 18 months, so we can employ at least four new members of staff and service up to 400 clients.”

Simon will be welcoming the local business community to an official opening event.

TaxAssist Accountants in Lynn is a small business itself, providing tax and accountancy advice and services purely to small businesses.