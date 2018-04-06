Facts and fiction about the internet

According to the Office of National Statistics over 90% of households have internet access now – I’m one of them.

I’ve also three “miked” up and fully equipped X-Box kids so naturally I don’t have any bandwidth each evening for boring stuff like emails and shopping. Sound familiar?

So that of course explains why number of adults that buy on line actually stayed the same in 2017 at 77%. Plausible but probably not true!

Here’s the surprise though. For those aged 55 – 65, they increased what they buy on line by a whopping 70% last year!

So somehow the silver surfers have found a way to squeeze a bit of bandwidth off their teenage rivals and part with an extraordinary amount of electronic cash to businesses who have mastered e-commerce and other solutions. In fact, this age group also did more internet banking than they did chatting through social media or reading news!

So what’s going on? Well, perhaps it’s a simple as we’re all just getting used to the technology. Whilst the millennials left the Delivery Suite complete with mobile phone so find this easy, we are all are using wifi and mobile to buy stuff.

It would appear therefore if you’re a retailer and not fully harnessing the potential of on line, then it’s time to have a re think and look again at your business. Will your e-commerce shop look and work OK on a mobile device? Do I need to invest in social media? Do I invest more in on line?

But before you go looking for any Bitcoins that might have fallen down the back of the sofa to pay for all of this, remember at Nwes we offer free, independent and impartial advice to help you start or grow a business – just call 01553 970970. We also run fully funded courses designed to help your business be more successful and if you’re one of the 90% too, you can also access this on line at www.startandgrow.uk.