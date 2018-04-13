Family team take over The Angel pub at Watlington

After opening one West Norfolk pub and being forced to close it just days later, a family team is now looking forward to its future at another, The Angel in Watlington.

Anita Temperton, her husband, Robbie, and her sister, Michelle Bailey, had opened The House on the Green in North Wootton on March 16, but a buyer stepped forward and they had to leave unexpectedly early and close the pub ten days later.

They had been leasing the pub from Enterprise Inns, who suggested that another of their pubs, The Angel, could be an option for them, which they were pleased to accept.

The family have all pitched in to prepare The Angel for its reopening which took place last Friday.

“It’s been a manic month,” said Michelle. “We have opened two pubs within just a few weeks of each other. It’s meant lots of long hours, loads of hard work and plenty of dedication, but we think it’s all worth it. We are all really looking forward to our time ahead at The Angel.”

She said that The Angel had been cleaned and refurbished with new furniture installed. The pub will serving “traditional English pub grub” with family favourites, such as burgers and sausage and mash, and on Sundays there will be roast meals available.

In addition to the bar there is a games room with a pool table and darts will be set up too, plus a restaurant and function room, which will be available for hire for private parties. There is also a seating area in the garden and a large car park. On Fridays karaoke evenings are planned and there will be also be live music nights in future. The Angel is closed on Mondays.