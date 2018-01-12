Farmer continues winning streak in Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society’s wheat competition

A farmer from Marshland St James has maintained his winning streak by taking the title in Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society’s winter wheat competition for the fourth consecutive year.

Robert Smart, who won with a sample of Cordiale with a specific weight of 76.8, was presented with his award at the society’s meeting at Ryston Gold Club on Tuesday.

Second was Jon Tomkins, from Watlington, with a sample of Evolution with a specific weight of 76.4 and equal third were Roger Eyles, from Northwold, with a sample of Graham, and Jim Smart, from Marshland St James, both with a specific weight of 75.6.

Following the presentation, the bi-annual Brains Trust took place. The panel included Alex Ison, associate partner of Cruso & Wilkin Chartered Surveyors, Lynn, Mark Haydon, managing partner, Whiting & Partners Accountants, and Andrew Blenkiron, estate director, of Euston Estate in Suffolk.

The questions put to the panel covered Brexit negotiations, Michael Gove’s environmental policies and the protection of species of flora and fauna. Questions were also asked about what effect Brexit would have on land prices and, with the promised reduction in red tape post Brexit, whether it would be likely to see a significant number of redundant bureaucrats. The panel members had a variety of interesting views on the questions and the members present all showed their appreciation at the end of the interesting and informative meeting.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, February 6, at Ryston Park Golf Club, when there will be a talk by Justin Wilderspin, field operations manager from Albert Bartlett and Sons Ltd entitled, Potatoes - Growing and& Packing.

The society’s annual dinner is being held on Friday, March 16, at Downham Town Hall. For more information or to buy tickets contact Nick Martin on 07809 270757 by the end of February. New members are welcome.