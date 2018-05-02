Former BBC journalist John Sergeant is guest speaker at dinner for business leaders in Norfolk

Former BBC journalist and Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Sergeant is the guest speaker at next week’s Institute of Directors Norfolk Annual dinner.

From reporting on the Troubles in Northern Ireland and covering the opening sessions of the European Parliament to competing in the TV dance show and hosting The One Show, he is set to entertain Norfolk business leaders and their guests with his stories.

He was a BBC journalist for 20 years, chief political correspondent from 1992 to 2000 and then political editor of ITN until 2003. In 1990 he won a Press Guild Award for the most memorable outside broadcast: Margaret Thatcher interrupted his report outside the Paris Embassy.

He won the National Viewers and Listener’s award for the broadcasting personality of the year in 2000. His memoirs, Give Me Ten Seconds, have been described as “an all-time rip-roaring read”. It sold more than 300,000 copies and his latest book Maggie: Her Fatal Legacy has been widely praised.

The IoD Annual Dinner 2018 will be held at Dunston Hall, near Norwich, on Thursday, May 10.

Guests will be able to look around the Lotus Evora 400 and the Lotus Exige 380 Sport thanks to Stratton Motor Company who will be displaying the cars during the drinks reception sponsored by the Norwich Barclays Eagle Labs.

Table bookings for the IoD Norfolk Annual Dinner can be made via www.iod.com/east-events.