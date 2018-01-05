Free courses in King’s Lynn to help start-up businesses

As we end the first week of 2018, this is always the time we hear from entrepreneurs looking to make a new start and set up their own business.

For many, this time of year is a catalyst that unlocks ideas and inspiration – an opportunity to become your own boss or take a business to the next level of growth. But is it the right time for you?

To help you decide, we’ve a number of free courses this month designed to show you how to start a new business or grow an existing one. Best of all they are all fully funded so free to attend and they all run at KLIC, the new Innovation Centre next to the A47 in with free on-site parking.

Our two-day First Steps to Start Up course will guide you through the key areas of how to get your business idea up and running along with important information on tax, bookkeeping, marketing and legislation.

If you’re already running a business in the borough or Cambridgeshire, then you’ll find our two-day Growing Your Business programme on January 30 and 31 invaluable in helping you manage change, set clear strategy and deal with the common issues that arise as your business grows.

We’ve also regular short courses to help you with marketing your business and our book keeping workshop will give you the basic knowledge to enable you to stay in control of finances.

You’ll also have access to free one-to-one support from experienced business consultants who can provide help and guidance get and keep you on the right track.

Plus, now you can register for free on our innovative, new online platform www.startandgrow.uk which is packed with videos, advice and help to ensure you have access to top business support as you start or grow.

Detail of all courses can be found at www.nwes.org.uk and you can book directly on line. Or if you prefer just call 0845 60 99 991 and we’ll get you booked on the right course straight away.