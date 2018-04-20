Friends’ Downham Market special occasions business expands

Friends who set up a wedding stationery business four years ago have developed its services so now it can cater for all aspects of special occasions.

Loubear and Tops was founded by Lorna Kitt and Sarah Gibbs, who both live in Downham, and began intially when friends asked them to help with organising their weddings.

Tops, known to her friends as Sarah, is a graphic designer with several years’ experience in publishing and printing, while ‘Loubear’, aka Lorna, has a background in sales.

They started as a small business working from home creating and selling the wedding invites on Facebook and eBay. Now in addition to wedding and special events stationery they are able offer a wide range of items for hire and all the services needed to cater for a celebratory day.

Their latest venture which they have just embarked upon is to stage their own wedding shows, the first being in the town hall of their home town last month.

Said Sarah: “We have so many items which can be hired and can cater for an event from start to finish so we decided to hold our own fair to showcase what we hire out and our services. We invited other events professionals, such as photographers and make-up artists, along too.

“It gave people the opportunity to meet those providing the services and try some of the many samples we had on offer, from bubbly to fancy cakes.

“Our suppliers took orders and are keen for us to hold another similar fair and the brides-to-be were very happy too, as they had the chance to see items first-hand for themselves.” The next wedding show has already been booked and will take place in Downham Town Hall on October 21.

Loubear and Tops can provide and set out, if required, chair covers and drapes, ornamental candy carts, wedding postbox, wedding well, balloons, and vintage crockery. They also can organise all the flowers through a florist and food with caterers who are on board their team.

The business also supports the charity, Tommy’s which funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature births. Last year they held a masquerade ball to raise funds and another is planned for November this year. Lorna is also due to run in the London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the cause.

More information about Loubear and Tops can be found on the website www.loubearandtops.co.uk To contact call 07772072085 or 07887868644 or send an email to hello@loubearandtops.co.uk