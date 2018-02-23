Gaywood skip hire business owner set to retire

After fifty years on the road, Billy Robinson, of Gaywood, has decided now is the time to park up and retire.

Billy, 70, and his two dogs, Belle and Molly, have been a familiar sight on the highway while Billy has operated his business Swift Skip Hire for the past 25 years. Prior to that he spent the same number of years as a driver for another local skip hire business. He said: “Me and my dogs are a well-known sight on the roads around Norfolk. I felt that now is the right time to take my retirement. Three years ago, I lost my son, Daniel. He was 33 when he died from liver and kidney failure and this has been very hard for me to come to terms with and part of the reason why I have chosen to make the break now.”

Billy, who also used to run a disco business for 40 years, hopes to spend some of his retirement at the Norfolk Broads and enjoy some fishing.

If anyone is interested in taking on his business, he can be contacted on 07831261824.