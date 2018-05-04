GDPR explained at pop-up forum in King’s Lynn

A free pop-up event in Lynn all about the impending arrival of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) attracted more than 50 businesses.

The forum last week had been organised by Lynn-based Human Capital Department to advise businesses on what they should be doing to comply with the regulation which comes into effect on May 25.

Experts were on hand to explain the implications of GDPR and how it affects their data protection and how the relationship between client and business will change.

Peter Lawrence, director of Human Capital Department said: “The topic is on everyone’s minds in the business community at the moment, particularly with TSB and Facebook being in the news for data breaches. But it is surprising that local businesses and not-for-profit organisations are only now starting to take action to ensure compliance.

“We hold a free HR forum each month on a different aspect of people management and development, but this was easily the most popular event we have run so far.”

The overall theme of the event was “don’t panic” and advice was given by a series of speakers who answered questions from participants.

Delivering talks were Alison Pena, of Human Capital Department, Bethan Roles, of Breathe HR, Guy Pyles, of Uptech IT, Dean Stannard, of Swinton Business Insurance, and Thomas Olesen, of My Local.

Said Peter: “As there were so many delegates with questions, especially about the practical steps they needed to take to be GDPR compliant, we have decided to host a seminar called ‘GDPR Next Steps.”

The cost will be £69 per person and anyone wishing to attend should contact Peter on 01553 609968.

It will take place at KLIC on Thursday, May 31.