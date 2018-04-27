Get ready for GDPR and its positive benefits

GDPR – even the initials are confusing to some people. I’ve heard Great Dane Public Relations suggested! Erm...no!

Put simply GDPR is a modernisation of the Data Protection Act. That emerged 20 years or more ago when digital marketing wasn’t really on anyone’s radar. Now that it is, there’s a need for the General Data Protection Regulation. It comes into effect on May 25.

Sadly, there has been a considerable amount of misinformation spread around about it, ironically through the digital media. “It’s going to be horribly strict.” “Huge fines will be levied.” “We’re all doomed.” You’ve heard it.

The truth is there are huge potential benefits from GDPR. With that in mind we at Norfolk Chamber of Commerce organised a conference about GDPR. Frankly legislation is not the hottest selling point, so we expected around 90 or so delegates, but 350 people applied.

We may have underestimated, but in overall terms we were right. People like you who lead businesses in West Norfolk, do want to hear about GDPR.

Our four brilliant expert speakers communicated the positives of GDPR. They highlighted the possible positive cultural change and an opportunity to communicate creatively with both existing and potential customers by building relationships of trust. They stressed the chance to treat customers’ personal data with respect, just as you would in a face to face situation. They pointed out that GDPR can deliver a competitive edge to a business if security and privacy are vital to how you operate.

Each speaker is available to listen to on a free podcast on our website.