Grocery store reopens on King’s Lynn’s Loke Road

Just a few weeks after reopening, a Lynn convenience store in Loke Road is already establishing itself in the local community.

In December Vasikaran Pushparajah opened Lynn Mini Mart which offers a wide selection of grocery products from 5.30am through to midnight. Vasikaran, who moved to Lynn from Bedford to set up the business, said: “When I took it on, the shop had been empty for a while. Now customers are pleased to see that it is open again and every day I have a new customer, usually through a recommendation by someone else who has visited.

“I am asking customers what they would like to see in the shop so that I can stock those items and I already have goods which are popular with Eastern European customers.”

The new shop has also created two new full-time jobs. Vasikaran is pictured inside his store.