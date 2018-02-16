Grocery store reopens on King’s Lynn’s Loke Road

Vasikaran Pushparajah who has opened Lynn Mini Mart in Loke Road, Lynn.
Vasikaran Pushparajah who has opened Lynn Mini Mart in Loke Road, Lynn.
0
Have your say

Just a few weeks after reopening, a Lynn convenience store in Loke Road is already establishing itself in the local community.

In December Vasikaran Pushparajah opened Lynn Mini Mart which offers a wide selection of grocery products from 5.30am through to midnight. Vasikaran, who moved to Lynn from Bedford to set up the business, said: “When I took it on, the shop had been empty for a while. Now customers are pleased to see that it is open again and every day I have a new customer, usually through a recommendation by someone else who has visited.

“I am asking customers what they would like to see in the shop so that I can stock those items and I already have goods which are popular with Eastern European customers.”

The new shop has also created two new full-time jobs. Vasikaran is pictured inside his store.