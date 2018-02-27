Heacham care company director wins prestigious achievement award

Director of Heacham-based company Extra Hands Hazel Evans has been presented with a prestigous award recognising her contribution to the care industry.

She was presented with the Harold Bodmer Outstanding Achievement Award at the Norfolk Care Awards 2018, which were held at a ceremony at Sprowston Manor last month to celebrate the best providers in the county.

The award was created in memory of the former executive director of Norfolk County Council’s adult social services who died suddenly in 2016.

Mrs Evans started Extra Hands, which has offices in Heacham and covers the whole of Norfolk, with her husband David 25 years ago and they have been offering a range of services across the county which now includes holiday care, well-being checks and dementia care.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won this very special award. I have been working in care since 1987 and my passion and drive has always been to raise the profile of social care in Norfolk.

“To win this accolade is an absolute honour both personally and for my company and I am very proud of the outstanding levels of service that Extra Hands has provided over the last 25 years and will continue to do so for many years to come.”

The company, which has now won at these awards for the fourth time in five years, was also highly commended in this year’s Promoting dignity & Respect in Everyday Life Category.

The award-winning Extra Hands was the first in the county to offer a regular well-being check service, made on as many days of the week as people require.

The service being offered by the company provides a new dimension to care of the elderly and other members of the community who may need support.

It has been designed specifically to help and support family members or neighbours who currently fulfil a caring function, but who may need to take a break for any period of time, or whose daily routines make regular visits inconvenient.

For more information on the company visit extrahandshomecarenorfolk.co.uk or telephone 01485 570611.