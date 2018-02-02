Help is at hand for start-up businesses

As the new year gets under way Nwes normally see an increase in inquiries from new entrepreneurs looking to start a business and this year has been no exception.

For many, it’s an opportunity to take a new direction in their careers and start down the route of self-employment or set up a company.

The business ideas as ever are very diverse and exciting, but most need some money to help them get going.

Fortunately, as a delivery partner of the Government’s Start Up Loan scheme, Nwes can arrange finance to help entrepreneurs buy the essential equipment or other investments necessary to get started.

With the average loan around £7,000 this can typically cover the costs of tools, equipment and stock and we can also look at more specific expenditure if it’s required to get the business trading.

As part of the application process you’ll need a business plan and set of financial forecasts as the decision to lend is largely based on your business idea as well as your credit history.

That’s were Nwes can help, too, through a two-day First Steps to Start Up course which is specifically designed to help you make your business idea a reality and avoid the more common pitfalls whilst starting.

The courses are fully funded so they are free to attend and run each month.

You can also benefit from one-to-one support from an experienced business advisor to help you through the process and ensure you get off to a flying start.

Plus, now you can register and use the brand-new business support service on line at www.startandgrow.uk where you’ll find all the information you need to help you develop a business plan at your own pace and time.

To find out more about how Nwes can help you just give us a call on 0845 60 99 991 or visit us at www.nwes.org.uk